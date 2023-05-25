 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix

Thursday May 25, 2023

Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss was more serious than thought of, Ariana Madix has revealed

Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss was much more serious than previously thought of, as per his ex of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Talking to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star delved deeper into the ‘Scandoval’, the name given to the torrid affair between her longtime beau Sandoval and her best friend Leviss, and claimed that the pair was so serious that they even took a trip to his hometown.

As per Madix, Sandoval sneaked behind her back to fly Leviss off to his hometown of St. Louis over last year’s holidays, where he put her in a hotel to keep their affair hidden.

“There was something he was getting away with that I just learned about in the past month, like bringing Rachel home to St. Louis. He was putting her up in a hotel,” Madix shared.

That’s not all; Madix also revealed that Sandoval went all the way to cloak his infidelity, and used other people’s credit cards so that Madix wouldn’t question the spendings.

Madix’s tell-all interview came hot on the heels of the Vanderpump Rules finale this week, and two months after the Scandoval first broke the internet.

Soon after Sandoval and Leviss’ affair was exposed, Leviss checked herself into a mental health facility and has since reportedly broken up with Sandoval, who is thought to be dating an influencer.

