Royals
Thursday May 25, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?

Thursday May 25, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love days are numbered?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love days are numbered as the Duchess of Sussex is ‘absolutely separating’ from the Duke, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed.

The Sky News quoted Angela telling GB News host Dan Wootton that Archie and Lilibet doting father is “not even in the family house anymore.”

The royal expert claimed the Duke of Sussex is being abandoned by his wife Meghan Markle who is “absolutely separating from him.”

Angela’s remarks came days after reports Prince Harry has a room permanently booked in a luxury hotel that he visits without Meghan.

The royal author said, “I think if you have a row in your marriage… you perhaps might go in to another room.

“If you book [a room] permanently that means you are going to use it a lot. So he’s not in the family house anymore.”

Angela, the author of Harry: A Biography, said, “Either she’s (Meghan) shouting at him to get out, or he can’t take it and it’s there.”

“So she is absolutely separating from him. She hasn’t been anywhere where he really needed her.”

It is to be mentioned here that nearly a week before Angela’s claims, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan together where the Duchess was also honored.

