Protestor confronts Kate Middleton in London

Kate Middleton was greeted by a very small protest on a visit to the Foundling Museum in London, according to the British media on Thursday.



The Princess of Wales met young people who have been through the care system, fostering, and adoption, as well as adults who have looked after children in those situations.



One anti-monarchy protestor, who was standing alongside other members of the public, shouted “born equal, boo.”

Journalist Richard Palmer said the protester told him she was not there officially representing Republic, an anti-monarchy organization.



The journalist said that the female protester was not affiliated to the organization.

He said, "In the end the police were quite relaxed about that lone protester outside the Foundling Museum."



While millions of people support the British royal family, a large number of people has been running a campaign to abolish the monarchy.

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, is the future Queen Consort. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently suggested in their Netflix documentary that William and his wife played major role in their departure from the United Kingdom.

Harry levelled some serious allegations against the royal family but Meghan has avoided publicly targeting Kate Middleton.