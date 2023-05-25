 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Melissa McCarthy on being ‘super paranoid’ while watching Gilmore Girls

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Melissa McCarthy on being ‘super paranoid’ while watching Gilmore Girls
Melissa McCarthy on being ‘super paranoid’ while watching Gilmore Girls

Melissa McCarthy has recently elaborated on why she stopped watching the Gilmore Girls.

During her preview clip of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Melissa revealed she doesn’t watch Gilmore Girls with her children because her “fear” of being “caught”.

“I watched it with Vivian once, my oldest, and we watched the pilot...and I was watching her watch it,” said The Little Mermaid actress.

Melissa, who played the role of Sookie St. James in the hit TV show, continued, “I'm also always afraid somehow, something's going to happen, and I'm going to be found in a room watching my own thing.”

“So, I have a super paranoia about ‘I can't watch my own stuff in the house’,” shared the Bridesmaids star.

Melissa explained, “I'm always like what if I pass out and paramedics come in and the takeaway is, she was watching her own stuff, weird. Every time I turn on a tv and it's me I'm like, ‘Oh god do I feel lightheaded. I don't want to pass out in a room where my stuff's playing’.”

Meanwhile, the actress believed that the show is a “cult classic”.

“It's had legs on it that I didn't expect,” stated Melissa.

The actress added, “It has had this generational legacy, young people that watched it, now that they have kids, and they watch it with their kids, and now their kids are watching it with their own friends.”

More From Entertainment:

Audience reactions to Tina Turner’s death during ‘Tina Turner The Musical’ revealed

Audience reactions to Tina Turner’s death during ‘Tina Turner The Musical’ revealed
Gal Gadot says she will work in next Barbie movie

Gal Gadot says she will work in next Barbie movie
Britney Spears embraces estranged mom Lynne in emotional reunion

Britney Spears embraces estranged mom Lynne in emotional reunion
Oprah Winfrey reveals Tina Turner rejected leading role in The Color Purple

Oprah Winfrey reveals Tina Turner rejected leading role in The Color Purple
Cardi B's incredible school lunches for Kulture get thumbs-up from fans

Cardi B's incredible school lunches for Kulture get thumbs-up from fans
Marion Cotillard opens up on being ‘manipulated’ by male director: ‘hate it’

Marion Cotillard opens up on being ‘manipulated’ by male director: ‘hate it’
Kim Kardashian and Khloe break silence on using Ozempic for weight loss

Kim Kardashian and Khloe break silence on using Ozempic for weight loss
Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York

Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York
Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix
Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future

Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future
Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans video

Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans
Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview