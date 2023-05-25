Ismael Cruz Córdova addresses cast and crew’s mental health challenges while filming LOTR

Ismael Cruz Córdova has recently addressed cast and crew’s mental health while filming the The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.



During an appearance on this week’s Just for Variety podcast, the actor revealed that there was an on-set therapist to offer help particularly after the series received racist backlash against its “inclusive and diverse casting”.

“You need support when this happens because the voices are so loud and they’re coming at you from so many places,” said Ismael.

Talking about therapist, the actor stated, “I loved seeing therapist there, even if we didn’t speak. I knew there was someone there seeing me completely. It wasn’t just as an actor.”

Ismael further disclosed that the therapist was called on the set when the shooting resumed following the pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention that Ismael’s character Arondir is the “first person of colour to play an elf onscreen in the LOTR universe”.

Recalling about the backlash, Ismael admitted, “It hurt. It had a psychological and mental health impact.”

“That’s something that I’m very, very open about so that people understand that what they do and say online really hurts people, really has an impact on us,” explained the actor.

He mentioned, “It wasn’t just attack on social media. My phone got hacked. I had bank account attempts of being hacked. My PayPal got hacked. I got death threats. People found out my address. It was a lot of that.”

However, the actor added, “We’re still here.”