Hasan Minhaj shares his two cents on hosting The Daily Show

Hasan Minhaj has recently discussed about his decision to host The Daily Show.



During his appearance on Variety’s Award Circuit podcast, the comedian revealed that he won’t make the decision alone because now he has a family.

“That’s a family conversation now,” he said.

Minhaj further stated, “It’s a very different conversation then when I first got hired at the show, when I was 29. My life is in a very different place. And so that’s a bigger convo.”

However, Minhaj talked about his recent experience returning to The Daily Show as a guest host.

“I’ve loved seeing the gamut of talent, between someone like Leslie Jones, and then Marlon Wayans, and then John Leguizamo, to Chelsea Handler to Sarah Silverman, and everybody’s got their own different take or spin on things,” explained Minhaj.

He added, “I think it definitely has added a level of unpredictability to the to the form.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Minhaj also talked about deleting his Twitter account in March after returning as a guest host on The Daily Show.

“I think it’s safe to say now that tweets and what you see on the internet is used in congressional testimony and litigation and lawsuits,” asserted Minhaj.

He mentioned, “It’s no different than fiat currency. It’s the same amorphous idea. But it’s real. It’s both of those things. It’s nothing and everything at the same time.”

“And I learned that in my years at ‘The Daily Show,’ when I saw the rise of Donald Trump. I was like, Oh, wow, you can use and manipulate this thing to create something that was ostensibly nothing into something,” he added.