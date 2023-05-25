 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Kim Kardashian shares insight into what's she looking for in a man

Kim Kardashian shares insight into what’s she looking for in a man
Kim Kardashian has recently enlisted a number of specific requirements she’s looking for in her potential suitor.

During the premiere of The Kardashians season three on May 25, the reality star was seen reading out loud a long list of the qualities she wants to see in her next man to her friends.

“Number one, protect me,” began the 42-year-old.

The Skims founder continued, “Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that’s a given. I think I should even take that off.”

Kim also shared, “Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth.”

In her confessional, Kim disclosed that teeth are one of her “biggest turn ons”.

Another most important quality she’s looking for in a man is that her “friends and family love him”.

Moreover, she wants that man to “be a role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to”.

Kim, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, also quipped, “I am not looking for heavy baggage. I have enough.”

Elaborating on more, the media personality stated, “Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

In the end, Kim added, “I am looking for someone who is smart, kind, [has] great manners, that’s into self-care.”

