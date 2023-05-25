 
Audience reactions to Tina Turner’s death during ‘Tina Turner The Musical’ revealed

Turner passed away at the age of 83 in her home in Switzerland in Küsnach
A user on TikTok has revealed the reactions from the audience upon hearing the news of Tina Turner’s passing during the interval of Tina Turner The Musical.

The audience at the show, which was being held in London’s West End, received the news at the hands of the cast members as they solemnly made the announcement upon which there was an audible gasp from the crowd.

Many of the audience members were seen shedding tears as they made their way out of the Aldwych Theatre with one father, who had brought his son to see the performance for himself, describing the news as “jaw-dropping.”

“We were enjoying the first half of the show and then the news came through as intermission happened. My son was with me and he just said to me, ‘you won't believe it. Tina Turner has passed away.' It was like a jaw-dropping moment.”

Turner passed away at the age of 83 in her home in Switzerland in Küsnach near Zurich after struggling with a long illness that was not specified. The actor in the theatre revealed the news, saying:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Tina Turner has passed away today,” they continued. “Words can't express the feelings of our company, so we look at each other and we look to you, in this moment today, right now, to tell this woman's remarkable story.”

The original poster captioned the video: “Westend show of TINA tonight. Unfortunately got told the sad news of her passing in part two! Cast did her so much justice what a tribute!!! RIP QUEEN!!!”

