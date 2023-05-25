 
Royals
Thursday May 25, 2023
King Charles to give Kate Middleton more power to 'save monarchy'

King Charles III totally believes in Kate Middleton's potentials and capability to prosper the monarchy and wants his daughter-in-law to take more responsibilities to project the positive image of the Firm.

The newly crowned King, 74, will give "blessing" to his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Princess Kate to 'steal the limelight' in order to prosper the Firm as he focuses on his duties as monarch.

William and Kate have been allowed to remain in the spotlight because the King knows the couple will "save monarchy", according to a royal expert.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson rubbished the claims that the King was "disappointed" after his visit to the annual Chelsea Flower Show was "overshadowed" by a surprise appearance by the Princess of Wales.

The expert said it was "right" that Prince and Princess of Wales and their brood took centre stage if the monarchy is going to "survive".

"Speculation that Charles is concerned that his son and daughter-in-law are stealing his thunder is wide off the mark," Jobson wrote for MailOnline.

"Make no mistake, whilst it is Charles's head that wears the Crown, it is William, Catherine and their children that will steal the limelight. They are bound to. And it is right. This time, it will be with Charles's blessing – for he knows for monarchy to survive it must be relevant to the younger generation," the expert added.

Charles and Camilla toured the grounds and the pair presented the first medals in the Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration to three lucky recipients. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales also made a surprise appearance at the first-ever Chelsea Children's Picnic. The separate visits gave rise to rumours that Kate had stolen the King's thunder as he received "less coverage" than he had hoped.

Jobson has rejected all such reports, saying Kate, William and their kids have the blessing of king Charles to prosper monarchy by attracting the limelight as people love to see them.

