King Charles III mingles with crowd, tastes some local produce in Northern Ireland

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla have completed their two-day visit to Northern Ireland in the UK's most westerly town.

Crowds cheered and sang God Save The King at Enniskillen Castle as the newly crowned monarch and his wife did an impromptu walkabout before departing the region.

The 74-year-old attended a service at St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh and met members of the Methodist College Belfast choir, who sang at the coronation in Westminster Abbey.

Camilla and Charles met with several artisan food producers and were given various gifts by members of the public while a cultural performance took place on a stage at Market Theatre Square in Armagh. They also chatted with performers who gave a showcase of Ulster Scots, Irish, Chinese and South Asian cultures through traditional music, song and dance.

King Charles tasted some local produce during his trip to apple county. He also addressed the crowd and thanked the community for its hospitality.

In his address, King said: "I realise it was 23 years ago since I was last here, and I think opened The Market Place building, which I'm so pleased to see is still going strong and I hope making a huge difference to Armagh."

"But thank you so much for the warmth of your welcome and indeed for showing us just what an enormously diverse and a number of cultures and traditions there are here now in this part of Northern Ireland," said the King.

The monarch added this "provides such an extra richness and contribution to the whole of society here".

"So I do hope you have great success in the future and we look forward to seeing you again before too long, I hope," he concluded.