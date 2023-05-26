Gisele Bündchen in ‘great place mentally’ after heartbreaking Tom Brady divorce

File Footage

Gisele Bündchen has been focusing on living her life following her painful divorce from former husband Tom Brady.

The Brazilian model is in "a great place mentally and physically" after she parted ways with the former NFL star following 13-year marriage, revealed Radar Online.

An insider told the outlet that she is focusing on uplifting her wellness regimen which involves eating organic foods and practicing yoga and martial arts.

"Gisele is proud of herself for finding the courage to do the right thing for herself and for Tom," the insider shared with the publication.

"There have been some hard times when she's missed him terribly, but she's focused on living her best life," the source added.

The insider went on to add that a proof that Bündchen has moved on in life was her glamourous appearance at 2023 Met Gala.

The beauty dropped jaws wearing a gorgeous vintage white Chanel gown along with a feathered cape. "It made her feel free and powerful," the source said of her attire.

"She was the life of the party and clearly sent the message that she's ready to spread her wings,” the insider added.

Speaking of her love life, a source previously told the publication that Bündchen is "too busy to date right now" and is just "excited about the future" she is building with her kids.

To note, Bündchen and Brady are on good terms as they co-parent their two kids together.



