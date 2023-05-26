 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to visit Kenya this year: report

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

King Charles to visit Kenya this year: report
King Charles to visit Kenya this year: report

Britain’s King Charles is set to visit Kenya, the monarch’s first stop on his mission to save the Commonwealth.

According to a report by Daily Mail, King Charles, who was crowned earlier this month, will visit Kenya—the country close to the heart of Queen Elizabeth-- this year.

The report further says it is King Charles priority to hold the Commonwealth together amid rising republicanism.

Kenya is a key member of the Commonwealth.

According to some media outlets, King Charles will visit Kenya before heading to France, a trip that was cancelled in March due to security concerns.

Express UK, citing a royal insider had reported earlier this month: "The plans are being put in place for the King to go to Kenya later this year. He wants to visit the Commonwealth."

This will be King Charles fifth visit to Kenya and his first official trip to the country since his coronation.

More From Royals:

Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans video

Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans
Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?

Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle speak about THIS important cause

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle speak about THIS important cause
IRA’s plot to kill Queen Elizabeth in 1983 revealed

IRA’s plot to kill Queen Elizabeth in 1983 revealed
Prince Harry trying to meet Thomas Markle: report

Prince Harry trying to meet Thomas Markle: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to move back to UK in future: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to move back to UK in future: report
Will King Charles, Prince William welcome Harry in royal family ever?

Will King Charles, Prince William welcome Harry in royal family ever?
Princess Diana’s former butler predicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce

Princess Diana’s former butler predicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce
King Charles 'blessing' Kate Middleton for popularity unlike Princess Diana video

King Charles 'blessing' Kate Middleton for popularity unlike Princess Diana
Royal family estate in Norfolk targeted, King Charles lambs taken away: report

Royal family estate in Norfolk targeted, King Charles lambs taken away: report
King Charles III mingles with crowd, tastes some local produce in Northern Ireland

King Charles III mingles with crowd, tastes some local produce in Northern Ireland
Royal author claims Harry being abandoned by Meghan Markle

Royal author claims Harry being abandoned by Meghan Markle