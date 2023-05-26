 
Royals
Friday May 26, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to move back to UK in future: report

Friday May 26, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could move back to UK in future, King Charles former butler Grant Harrold believes.

Speaking to the New York Post, the monarch’s former butler said: “I’d never say never, it’s always possible that one day he (Harry) might want to come home, it’s possible that he might buy [a property] here if he wanted to come over [more] and Meghan didn’t want to come over.”

Harrold further claimed it is ‘very possible’ Meghan and Harry could move back to UK, adding that currently the California-based royal couple seem happy in the United States.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals back in 2020 and moved to US where they live with their children Prince Archie and Lilibet.

King Charles former aide went on to claim, “He’ll (Harry) want to have that association with Britain just in case one day he does want to come back and I don’t think Harry will want to sever ties.”

Prince Harry last visited UK without Meghan and their kids earlier this month to attend his father King Charles coronation.

