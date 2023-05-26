 
Friday May 26, 2023
Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together

Friday May 26, 2023

Season 3 of the reality show The Kardashians premiered on May 25
Feuding sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian recently stepped out together on the premiere night of The Kardashians season 3, sharing the exciting moment with fans on Instagram.

Kourtney, 44, shared a fun snap of her with her sister Kim from the Blink-182 concert where her husband Travis Barker performed.

In the photo, Kourtney can be seen taking the selfie in a white t-shirt with Blink-182 printed on it, while Kim was at the back pouting and flashing a peace sign.

Kourtney captioned the photo, "Look who's together on @kardashianshulu season 3 premiere night."

The sisters’ outing comes after a recent feud featured in the trailer for the third season of The Kardashians. Kim landed herself a collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana during Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding, which took place in Dolce and Gabbana’s villa in Portofino, Italy. This led to Kourtney accusing Kim of making a profit out of her wedding.

However, Kim clarified saying, "My mom has known [Domenico] Dolce and [Stefano] Gabbana for a long time, and they were always asking me if we could do a book," she also added that she was “mindful” and didn’t use anything Kourtney had worn on her wedding.

Despite their argument, Kim believes in the bond of family and said, “We've been there before and we'll always be OK. We're always family.”

The third season of The Kardashians premiered on May 25 and the first episode is titled: Can Everyone get their sh*t together? 

