Friday May 26, 2023
Web Desk

‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller

Web Desk

Idris Elba was recently seen in Luther: The Fallen Sun
Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for its upcoming thriller Hijack, which stars celebrated actor Idris Elba in the lead role.

Executive produced by Elba, the thriller revolves around the journey of a hijacked plane as it flies to London over a seven-hour flight.

The Luther star will portray Sam Nelson, a skilled negotiator who dares to employ a high-risk strategy to save the lives of the 200 passengers.

Apple TV’s heart-stopping thriller is a creation of Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Truth Seekers) and George Kay (Lupin, Criminal). Jim Field also served as the director whereas George Kay helmed the script.

Hijack also stars Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife, Snowpiercer), who plays Zahra Gahfoor, a counter-terrorism officer on the ground who also gets involved in the investigation.

Produced by 60Forty Films, the thriller also casts Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

Hijack will air on Apple TV+ from June 28, 2023. The first two episodes will be released together, followed by one episode every week on Wednesdays through August 2.

Elba was recently seen in Luther: The Fallen Sun, where he starred as a disgraced detective John Luther who escapes prison to take down a serial killer wreaking terror in London.  

