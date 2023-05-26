 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lauren Sánchez promotes Kylie Jenner's brand

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Lauren Sánchez promotes Kylie Jenners brand

Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner called Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sánchez her "favorite" girl after the award-winning journalist allegedly used Kylie Cosmetics, a company founded by her other daughter Kylie Jenner.

Although Lauren did not write about the lips gloss she was seen using in the photo shared by Jenner, "the Keeping Up with Kardashians" star used her picture to advertise Kylie's company.

Lauren Sánchez promotes Kylie Jenners brand

"May favorite girl wearing my favorite lip!" she wrote mentioning the official Instagram account of Kylie Cosmetics.

Lauren re-shared the photo to her story with a emoji without writing something else.

According to PEOPE, Lauren Sánchez seemingly hinted at her engagement to Jeff Bezos in her latest social media post.

The newly engaged couple took their relationship public in January 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children, after 25 years of marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Hanks honored with doctorate at Harvard University

Tom Hanks honored with doctorate at Harvard University
Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out

Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out
German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters

German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters
Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark

Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark
Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death

Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death
Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition video

Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition
‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller

‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller
Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'

Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'
Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together

Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together
Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns

Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns
'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recounts filming 'torturous' finale scene

'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recounts filming 'torturous' finale scene
Rachel Brosnahan lauds flawless ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ finale

Rachel Brosnahan lauds flawless ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ finale