'Succession' star Brian Cox admits feeling 'a bit rejected' by Logan's fate

Brian Cox, known for his role as Logan Roy in the TV series Succession, recently opened up about his initial feelings of being "rejected" when the show's creator, Jesse Armstrong, decided to kill off his character Logan Roy.

“I was fine with it, ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected,” Cox told Vanity Fair. “You know, I felt a little bit, Oh, all the work I’ve done and, finally, I’m going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane.”

Cox expressed that he thought it was too early for his character's demise and felt a bit disheartened by the decision. However, he acknowledged that Logan's death was handled brilliantly and recognized it as a unique and anti-Shakespearean approach.



Despite his disappointment, Cox took great measures to keep Logan's death a secret. He revealed that he was initially supposed to shoot scenes as Logan at his own funeral to mislead the paparazzi.

Even though he later learned those scenes were no longer necessary, Cox voluntarily attended the taping of Logan's funeral scene to further misdirect the public.

As the series finale of Succession approaches, Cox still holds onto the hope that Armstrong has one final major plot twist in store.

“I still believe this: Maybe Logan isn’t dead,” Cox added. “This could be part of an elaborate ruse to find out. Well, if you think about it, from Logan’s point of view, he has to find out, How are his children going to behave when he dies, what will then happen? And the only way to do that is to fake his death and actually, at some distant point he’s observing the chaos that is following.”

