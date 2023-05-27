Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ooze a sense of entitlement’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly “ooze” a sense of entitlement, straight from ‘out of their pores’.



The Megyn Kelly Show host Megyn Kelly, issued these claims and accusations.

She believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle boast a massive amount of entitlement, and it became evident once news of the NYC car chase began hitting mainstream media.

At the time the Sussexes demanded video and photo evidence of the chase be ‘handed over’.

In response to this Ms Kelly even went as far as to brand this alleged entitlement as something that’s “oozing out of their pores,” in her chat with Sky News host Paul Murray.

For those unversed, the NYC car chase went on for about two hours, in the heart of Manhattan, following Meghan’s appearance at the Women of Vision Awards.

Before singing off Ms Kelly also issued a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and said, “The pair of them needs to understand the paps (paparazzi) have a job to do.”

Ms Kelly also urged the duo to “take it like a man or a woman, move on and stop complaining” because “it’s not pleasant” for either parties.