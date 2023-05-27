Kate Middleton doing ‘ambitious things as Meghan Markle ‘flounders’

In her comment piece for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser compared the two very contrasting journeys that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are on.

The expert compared the two major events Kate and Meghan had dressed for recently and how it highlighted their paths in current day.



Of Kate’s appearance in her Alexander McQueen ensemble at the Coronation ceremony this month, Elser noted that she “looked like ‘princess’ was a role she was born to occupy – more than any actual blue blood with the weak DNA of a bona fide Hanoverian.”

She added, “Kate is not just nailing the dress code but the actual job too.”

She rated the Princess of Wales as “Strength to strength, nailing it, gold stars all around.”

Meanwhile, Elser wrote that “the same cannot be said” for Meghan whose “biggest achievement in the last month has been inadvertently providing Hertz with a tsunami of global exposure.”

The former Suits actress had collected the Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award for encouraging women to find inspiration to fight for equity.

While Elser said that Meghan’s Johanna Ortiz golden dress was “perfection,” but it was all “subsumed by a fresh storm of headline-making drama.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were allegedly involved in a “near-catastrophic” car chase by paparazzi in New York this month, per the couple’s rep.

Elser noted that Meghan is seemingly struggling with “no new projects” and the ongoing cases with Prince Harry. Meanwhile Kate is out and about in her royal engagements.

The expert surmised, “Of the King’s two daughters-in-law, who would have predicted that in 2023 it would be Kate, former princess of the nude hose, who would be the one hitting her stride and doing exciting, ambitious things? And that it would be Meghan whose career would seem to be floundering?”