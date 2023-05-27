John Stamos channels his inner Disney after dinner meeting with Ryan Gosling

 
John Stamos has recently channelled his inner Disney after meeting Ryan Gosling at a dinner party.

During his appearance on Keke Palmer podcast, the Full House star revealed that he was worried about his acting career.

“Who’s going to take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? I’ve got to distance myself from it,” said the 59-year-old.

However, John told Keke that when he met Ryan at a group dinner, everything changed.

“Ryan was like, ‘Oh, you’re a Disney fan, right?’” recalled John.

The Fuller House actor continued, “I say, yeah. Ryan goes, ‘I’m obsessed. I’m a Disney adult, I go there by myself and I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape’.”

John felt they shared mutual passion for Disney.

The Wedding Wars actor stated, “I go, ‘Yeah, me too. I’m a Disney guy too’.”

“So that kind of turned the corner for me,” remembered John.

Keke chimed in and mentioned that Disney reminded her of “good memories from childhood”.

John also agreed to this and added that Disney was like “the great escape”.

“I had a nice, happy childhood, and I’m sure you did too, so I wasn’t running away from anything,” he commented.

John pointed out, “I think it really defined who I am as an artist, as a human, I think, because it was just so full of love and optimism, happiness.”

“You go through the turnstile, and I think that’s what Mr. Disney wanted you to feel, but everything else just goes away,” concluded the actor.

