 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra opens up about diversity and stereotype in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

Priyanka Chopra opens up about diversity and stereotype in Hollywood
Priyanka Chopra opens up about diversity and stereotype in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra has recently reflected on diversity in Hollywood.

In a new interview with Filmfare, PeeCee said, “They need to do a lot more.”

“If you think about leading ladies, how many Indian leading roles have you seen? There are so few we have seen coming into Hollywood. In the last five years, there has been a big demand from actors who say, I don't want to be a sidekick anymore. I know I did,” explained the 40-year-old.

After coming to Hollywood, the Quantico star pointed out that she had “many meetings with the producers where she put forward the condition that she didn’t want to do “stereotypical parts”.

PeeCee told the outlet, “I said I don't want to do it. I'm going to work hard for you because I know my damn job. I'll come onto the set and do 10 percent more than what you asked for, or maybe even 20 percent. I will be better than anyone you've cast because I'm not afraid of working hard.”

“It requires selling yourself. And I hope that maybe by seeing me and other female South Asian talents at the forefront for example, Simone Ashley in Bridgerton, Mindy Kaling in The Mindy Project or Deepika Padukone, Hollywood will get used to the fact that this is normal,” proclaimed the Baywatch actress.

In the end, she added, “I'm hoping that's what the next generation of actresses inherits from my generation of actresses.”

More From Entertainment:

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Reality’ unveils enigmatic true story of an intel analyst

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Reality’ unveils enigmatic true story of an intel analyst
Ryan Reynolds mourns the demise of Wrexham fan whose last wish was to meet him

Ryan Reynolds mourns the demise of Wrexham fan whose last wish was to meet him
'The Good Place' co-stars have a cute reunion

'The Good Place' co-stars have a cute reunion
Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS’ V is his inspiration

Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS’ V is his inspiration
Bang Shi Hyuk reveals why BTS hasn’t been making English songs

Bang Shi Hyuk reveals why BTS hasn’t been making English songs
Fans capture Blackpink’s Jennie reaction to fight breaking out at their concert

Fans capture Blackpink’s Jennie reaction to fight breaking out at their concert
Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair

Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair
Did Holly Willoughby know about Phillip Schofield’s affair?

Did Holly Willoughby know about Phillip Schofield’s affair?
Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him

Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him
Missing Brazilian soap actor found dead inside a buried trunk after four months

Missing Brazilian soap actor found dead inside a buried trunk after four months

Former ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield shockingly admits to cheating on wife

Former ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield shockingly admits to cheating on wife
'The Witcher' renewed for season 5 with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

'The Witcher' renewed for season 5 with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt