 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle becoming a ‘Duchess’ is ‘frankly absurd’: 'Pity Prince Harry’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

Experts believe the idea that, Meghan Markle, a “middle-aged divorcee called Rachel from Los Angeles being the Duchess of Sussex is, frankly, absurd.”

Film and TV producer, Erbil Gunasti, issued these claims.

He dished over everything regarding the Duchess of Sussex, right alongside GB News.

He started off by saying, “Many people in the US now see Meghan purely as an opportunist, leveraging the royal profile of a weak husband to build her own celebrity brand as the politically ambitious 41-year-old prepares, sooner or later, to run for public office.”

“Many also still feel some sympathy for Harry, because they remember him, as a devastated 12-year-old, walking behind his mother Princess Diana’s coffin in the full, unrelenting glare of the world’s media.”

“But the whole concept of royalty still makes very little sense to most Americans,” Mr Gunasti said.

“The idea even of a prince is odd and far-fetched. So the thought of a middle-aged divorcee called Rachel from Los Angeles being the Duchess of Sussex is, frankly, absurd.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle’s ‘obsessed with ambition, money and publicity’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘obsessed with ambition, money and publicity’
Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’: report

Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’: report
Meghan Markle leveraging ‘royal profile of a weak husband’ video

Meghan Markle leveraging ‘royal profile of a weak husband’
Meghan Markle ‘symbolizes the epitome of moral superiority’

Meghan Markle ‘symbolizes the epitome of moral superiority’
Kate Middleton doing ‘ambitious things as Meghan Markle ‘flounders’

Kate Middleton doing ‘ambitious things as Meghan Markle ‘flounders’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ooze a sense of entitlement’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ooze a sense of entitlement’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shredding’ their reputations ‘out in public’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shredding’ their reputations ‘out in public’
King Charles and Camilla planning another expensive ceremony?

King Charles and Camilla planning another expensive ceremony?
Here’s what Queen Elizabeth said to Camilla before her wedding to Charles video

Here’s what Queen Elizabeth said to Camilla before her wedding to Charles
Why Kate Middleton would be eager to attend the Jordanian royal wedding video

Why Kate Middleton would be eager to attend the Jordanian royal wedding
Mike Tindall talks seating woes at King’s Coronation: ‘Quite frustrating’ video

Mike Tindall talks seating woes at King’s Coronation: ‘Quite frustrating’
Prince Harry wants hands in ‘both pies’: ‘Can’t let go of the UK’

Prince Harry wants hands in ‘both pies’: ‘Can’t let go of the UK’