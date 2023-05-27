Meghan Markle becoming a ‘Duchess’ is ‘frankly absurd’: 'Pity Prince Harry’

Experts believe the idea that, Meghan Markle, a “middle-aged divorcee called Rachel from Los Angeles being the Duchess of Sussex is, frankly, absurd.”



Film and TV producer, Erbil Gunasti, issued these claims.

He dished over everything regarding the Duchess of Sussex, right alongside GB News.

He started off by saying, “Many people in the US now see Meghan purely as an opportunist, leveraging the royal profile of a weak husband to build her own celebrity brand as the politically ambitious 41-year-old prepares, sooner or later, to run for public office.”

“Many also still feel some sympathy for Harry, because they remember him, as a devastated 12-year-old, walking behind his mother Princess Diana’s coffin in the full, unrelenting glare of the world’s media.”

“But the whole concept of royalty still makes very little sense to most Americans,” Mr Gunasti said.

“The idea even of a prince is odd and far-fetched. So the thought of a middle-aged divorcee called Rachel from Los Angeles being the Duchess of Sussex is, frankly, absurd.”