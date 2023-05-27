 
Royals
Saturday May 27, 2023
Meghan Markle's 'obsessed with ambition, money and publicity'

Experts have just issued a warning to Meghan Markle, urging her to refrain from ‘going public’ with her woke agenda because, to many, it seems like they are being “lectured by someone seemingly so obsessed by ambition, money and publicity.”

Film and TV producer, Erbil Gunasti, issued these claims.

He dished over everything regarding the Duchess of Sussex, right alongside GB News.

He started everything off by addressing the ‘envy’ Meghan Markle sparks in public.

That too, only because she managed to steel “the heart of a handsome prince and is living an extraordinary life,” all of which happened “despite her humble beginnings.”

“But when there is such hatred and division in America today - a society struggling to work out its place in the modern world – one thing people really don’t appreciate is being lectured to by someone seemingly so obsessed by ambition, money and publicity.”

Before concluding Mr Gunasti also offered some insight into Meghan’s pivot into the world of ‘woke Ameircans’ and explained how she’s “An actress, turned Princess, turned Duchess, turned campaigner, turned victim” at the end of the day.

