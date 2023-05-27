 
Showbiz
Saturday May 27, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about never being cast in ‘big films’

Nawazuddin says mediocre actors get big films due to their connections in the industry
Acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has spoken out about the fact that he has never been offered a big-budget film, despite being highly regarded for his acting skills.

During an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Nawazuddin expressed his disappointment at not being considered for bigger film projects. He also noted that in Bollywood, it is often easier for untalented actors to secure good roles due to their connections with influential people in the industry.

"Today, mediocre actors are getting attention because they have money and powerful friends who hype them up and create opportunities for them. Because these mediocre actors have such powerful friends in the industry, we know that we cannot speak against them."

The Jogira Sara Ra Ra actor went on to reference other seasoned actors of Bollywood who have yet to be offered the recognition and opportunities they deserve.

“Be it Irrfan Khan or Manoj Bajpayee, nobody has made a big film with us. They keep calling us great actors, but no one has ever invested Rs 50 crore in us. When the same actors die, people call them the greatest actors ever. They don’t give them the respect they deserve when they are alive.”

Nawazuddin’s latest film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a rom-com that was released on May 26, also stars Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Mahaakshay Chakraborty.

The Sacred Games fame will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru and Norani Chehra.

