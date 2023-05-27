Australian man’s DNA test proves his relationship with Kate Middleton: report

An Australian native, named David Willis, did a DNA test that said he is Prince William's wife Princess Kate's fourth cousin once removed through his mother’s working class family from Durham in the UK.



The The 54-year-old, who reportedly discovered he's a distant relative of Kate Middleton through an AncestryDNA test, has shared interesting things about him and the Princess of Wales.

David's friends now call him a "queen". He hopes to one day meet her in person, and joked he might "extend (his) invitation to Kate", according to Independent.



But, despite the genetic evidence, David’s mum "still won’t believe him", as she "always understood (their) roots to be working class", but his cousins "are loving" the royal connection.



On David’s father’s side, he has discovered that “they were a boat full of convicts”, so he now likes to jokingly refer to himself as “Kate’s convict cousin”.

"I thought, what do Kate Middleton and I have in common? We both have smashing smiles, great dress sense and we’re distant cousins,” David said

"I have blue blood – my friends call me a queen – I truly am!"



David began researching his family history more than 20 years ago, he explained: "I’m a bit of an amateur historian. When Ancestry started – I’ve been involved for probably 18 to 19 years – I was able to access materials, resources and documents that in the past I would have had to have travelled to England to gain access to, so I was able to do that all online."

“I researched my family on both sides, and that’s when it came up with an interesting connection.”

In 2017, it appeared as if Kate was on David’s family tree, he said: "No one believed me – I had to double check the paperwork, and I thought what better way of doing it than testing my DNA through Ancestry. I was able to just submit my DNA to finally prove and say to everybody that I got my research right."