Royals
Saturday May 27, 2023
King Charles, Prince William to greet Harry back into royal family with 'open arms'

Prince Harry will soon return to the UK for good amid speculations that he's not having ideal relationship with his wife Meghan Markle.

Royal aides have claimed that King Charles and Prince William would welcome the Duke of Sussex with open arms if he returns to the royal fold.

Royal experts, insiders and fortune teller all seem to be on the same page for one thing that the Duke of Sussex's marriage to the former Suits star is not as ideal as it seems to be.

Princess Diana's former aide appeared agreeing to King Charles III's former butler Grant Harrold’s recent prediction. 

Harrold believes that Harry will soon return to home soil for good, while Burrell adds to it saying that the people of the UK will be happy to see him with the family.

"I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms,” according to Princess Diana's former butler

Burrell also sees cracks in Harry and Meghan's marriage. The former royal aide went on saying that Harry will soon understand that the split from the royal family was premature.

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to California to live a life of their choice, but it seems as they are now working with new bosses to meet their financial need.

