Priyanka Chopra gives THIS one special note to her 'past self'

Priyanka admits taking small things very seriously in her initial days of career

Priyanka Chopra, who is known as a global star today, revealed what piece of advice she would want to give her past self today.

During an interview, Priyanka unveiled that she was a very sensitive person when she joined the film industry. She used to take almost every small thing very seriously.

Therefore, when asked what note she would like to address to her past self, she responded: "I would say chill out. It’s not that bad. I used to take the smallest things very seriously. I’m a Cancerian and I’m sensitive so I would go into my shell.”

“I used to get hurt emotionally. It made it hard for me to get up and go to work because I used to feel such a burden after any failure or any lost opportunity."

The Baywatch actress further added: "Especially in my early 20s, when I was first starting out in the film industry. I didn’t know anyone. I was a scared girl who came in and worked with some of the biggest stars, who I grew up watching on TV.”

“But I think that the one note I would give that girl is that you’re going to be okay. Smile a little more and enjoy the process”, Priyanka concluded.

Work wise, Priyanka Chopra latest released spy thriller Citadel with Richard Madden has received immense appreciation from the audience, reports Hindustan Times.