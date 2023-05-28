 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra gives THIS one special note to her 'past self'

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Priyanka admits taking small things very seriously in her initial days of career
Priyanka admits taking small things very seriously in her initial days of career

Priyanka Chopra, who is known as a global star today, revealed what piece of advice she would want to give her past self today.

During an interview, Priyanka unveiled that she was a very sensitive person when she joined the film industry. She used to take almost every small thing very seriously.

Therefore, when asked what note she would like to address to her past self, she responded: "I would say chill out. It’s not that bad. I used to take the smallest things very seriously. I’m a Cancerian and I’m sensitive so I would go into my shell.”

“I used to get hurt emotionally. It made it hard for me to get up and go to work because I used to feel such a burden after any failure or any lost opportunity."

The Baywatch actress further added: "Especially in my early 20s, when I was first starting out in the film industry. I didn’t know anyone. I was a scared girl who came in and worked with some of the biggest stars, who I grew up watching on TV.”

“But I think that the one note I would give that girl is that you’re going to be okay. Smile a little more and enjoy the process”, Priyanka concluded.

Work wise, Priyanka Chopra latest released spy thriller Citadel with Richard Madden has received immense appreciation from the audience, reports Hindustan Times.

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon calls upcoming 'Adipurush' a must watch film for 'children'

Kriti Sanon calls upcoming 'Adipurush' a must watch film for 'children'
Alia Bhatt cancels international trip as grandfather's health deteriorates

Alia Bhatt cancels international trip as grandfather's health deteriorates
Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's 'Dasvi' might get a sequel

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's 'Dasvi' might get a sequel
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about never being cast in ‘big films’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about never being cast in ‘big films’
‘Fanaa’ turns 17: Kajol shares fascinating behind-the-scenes details

‘Fanaa’ turns 17: Kajol shares fascinating behind-the-scenes details

Pakistan to get its first fashion museum, gala event

Pakistan to get its first fashion museum, gala event
Nora Fatehi on dealing with trolls: 'No need to give...'

Nora Fatehi on dealing with trolls: 'No need to give...'
'Mughal-e-Azam': From Oscars to Times Square New York

'Mughal-e-Azam': From Oscars to Times Square New York
Ishaan Khattar unveils how he auditioned for his upcoming Hollywood project

Ishaan Khattar unveils how he auditioned for his upcoming Hollywood project
Ali Fazal shares bts pics of 'Kandhar' with Gerard Butler

Ali Fazal shares bts pics of 'Kandhar' with Gerard Butler
Shabana Azmi on doing 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': 'I surrendered myself'

Shabana Azmi on doing 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': 'I surrendered myself'
Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to father P Khurrana days after his demise

Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to father P Khurrana days after his demise