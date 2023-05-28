 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle giving US a ‘gutful’ for giving her a chance

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle is too ‘out-of-touch’ to the plight of those living with ‘high-inflation’ in a post-pandemic world.

Author and TV personality Erbil Gunasti issued these accusations against Meghan Markle.

He shared these candid admissions and revelations, right alongside GB News.

In the midst of this chat he said, “In a high-inflation, post-pandemic world, with the overvalued stock and housing markets on the brink of once-in-a-generation crashes and six million unemployed, the United States – and its people – have more than enough problems.”

At the moment “What we don’t need is a self-entitled one in Montecito that makes the whole country look out-of-touch, arrogant and hypocritical.”

It’s evident that “America gave Meghan Markle a chance. And now, honestly, America has had a gutful.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry staying in marriage with Meghan Markle for Archie and Lilibet?

Prince Harry staying in marriage with Meghan Markle for Archie and Lilibet?
King Charles, Prince William to greet Harry back into royal family with 'open arms'

King Charles, Prince William to greet Harry back into royal family with 'open arms'
Australian man’s DNA test proves his relationship with Kate Middleton: report

Australian man’s DNA test proves his relationship with Kate Middleton: report
Meghan Markle’s ‘obsessed with ambition, money and publicity’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘obsessed with ambition, money and publicity’
Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’: report

Meghan Markle’s ‘hypocrisy is breathtaking’: report
Meghan Markle becoming a ‘Duchess’ is ‘frankly absurd’: 'Pity Prince Harry’ video

Meghan Markle becoming a ‘Duchess’ is ‘frankly absurd’: 'Pity Prince Harry’
Meghan Markle leveraging ‘royal profile of a weak husband’ video

Meghan Markle leveraging ‘royal profile of a weak husband’
Meghan Markle ‘symbolizes the epitome of moral superiority’

Meghan Markle ‘symbolizes the epitome of moral superiority’
Kate Middleton doing ‘ambitious things as Meghan Markle ‘flounders’

Kate Middleton doing ‘ambitious things as Meghan Markle ‘flounders’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ooze a sense of entitlement’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘ooze a sense of entitlement’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shredding’ their reputations ‘out in public’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shredding’ their reputations ‘out in public’
King Charles and Camilla planning another expensive ceremony?

King Charles and Camilla planning another expensive ceremony?