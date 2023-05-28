Meghan Markle giving US a ‘gutful’ for giving her a chance

Experts believe Meghan Markle is too ‘out-of-touch’ to the plight of those living with ‘high-inflation’ in a post-pandemic world.



Author and TV personality Erbil Gunasti issued these accusations against Meghan Markle.

He shared these candid admissions and revelations, right alongside GB News.

In the midst of this chat he said, “In a high-inflation, post-pandemic world, with the overvalued stock and housing markets on the brink of once-in-a-generation crashes and six million unemployed, the United States – and its people – have more than enough problems.”

At the moment “What we don’t need is a self-entitled one in Montecito that makes the whole country look out-of-touch, arrogant and hypocritical.”

It’s evident that “America gave Meghan Markle a chance. And now, honestly, America has had a gutful.”