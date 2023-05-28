 
Showbiz
Sunday May 28, 2023
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race

Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race; the actress looked extremely chic at the event.

Kareena was not spotted alone at the practice races rather, she was seen along with Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, reports Pinkvilla. The duo made a stylish entry and explored every inch of the event together.

Bebo’s fashion game has always been on point. Like always, this time she also made heads turn wearing a sleeveless printed beige coloured top with a pair of matching baggy trousers. She opted for a matching pair of stilettos and wore a cool pair of shades to complete her look.  

On the other hand, Yuvraj opted for a comfy look for the exciting event. He simply wore a white t-shirt with a pair of black trousers and matching sneakers.

The Jab We Met actress was excited to be a part of the Monaco F1 event. To express her enthusiasm, she posted a selfie yesterday with a caption: “Bursting with excitement. Monaco bound.”

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Kareena also shared some stunning pictures of her from the event.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the Devotion of Suspect X.

