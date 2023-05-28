 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sunny Leone 'thank' husband Daniel Webber for his immense support at Cannes

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Sunny Leone made her debut at this years Cannes Film Festival
Sunny Leone made her debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival

Sunny Leone made her debut at Cannes Film Festival this year; the actress credited her husband Daniel Webber for making her dream come true.

Taking it to her Instagram, Sunny shared a video featuring her and Daniel and penned a lovely note for him.

She wrote: God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness!"

"Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!”

Daniel also came forward to react on the post. He wrote: You earned everything you have achieved!!! With or without me!!!! I love you!!!! It’s just the beginning!!!!”

On the other hand, the Ragini MMS 2 actor’s husband also shared a few stunning pictures of her Cannes look and wrote a heartwarming note. “You are the @festivaldecannes 76th beacon of light.”

“There are no correct words!!! I witnessed history being made in front of my eyes tonight!! We all have a journey, but not everyone can conquer their dreams!!”

You are the inspiration to millions and an inspiration to me!!! Thank you @sunnyleone for being you.”

Sunny Leone made her first ever appearance at Cannes 2023 with her film Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap. 

More From Showbiz:

Babil Khan shares mother Sutapa's reaction on debut film 'Qala'

Babil Khan shares mother Sutapa's reaction on debut film 'Qala'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'mediocre actors are getting oppurtunities today'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'mediocre actors are getting oppurtunities today'
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks chic at Monaco F1 Grand Prix practice race
Priyanka Chopra gives THIS one special note to her 'past self'

Priyanka Chopra gives THIS one special note to her 'past self'
Kriti Sanon calls upcoming 'Adipurush' a must watch film for 'children'

Kriti Sanon calls upcoming 'Adipurush' a must watch film for 'children'
Alia Bhatt cancels international trip as grandfather's health deteriorates

Alia Bhatt cancels international trip as grandfather's health deteriorates
Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's 'Dasvi' might get a sequel

Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam's 'Dasvi' might get a sequel
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about never being cast in ‘big films’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about never being cast in ‘big films’
‘Fanaa’ turns 17: Kajol shares fascinating behind-the-scenes details

‘Fanaa’ turns 17: Kajol shares fascinating behind-the-scenes details

Pakistan to get its first fashion museum, gala event

Pakistan to get its first fashion museum, gala event
Nora Fatehi on dealing with trolls: 'No need to give...'

Nora Fatehi on dealing with trolls: 'No need to give...'
'Mughal-e-Azam': From Oscars to Times Square New York

'Mughal-e-Azam': From Oscars to Times Square New York