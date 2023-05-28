 
Sunday May 28, 2023
King Charles’ advisory council under fire: ‘Who on earth is advising him to do this?’

King Charles could reportedly start his very own olive plantation with all the olive branches he’s given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

TalkRADIO’s Political commentator, Patrick Christys issued these accusations and claims.

He weighed in on everything with GB News and admitted, “Who on earth is advising him to do this?”

The ‘cretinous’ advisor King Charles currently has “may as well say: ‘Your majesty, I’ve got an idea for you. It’s something that will annoy your supporters and embolden your detractors’.”

Not to mention “there’s the advice he’s getting on handling Harry and Meghan.”

“How many olive branches has King Charles offered them?” the author questioned.

“Whinge and Ginge could have started an olive plantation by now and stuck a TV show about it on Amazon Prime as a miserable lefty version of Clarkson’s Farm.”

“The advice should be this: Tell them to p*** off, publicly. Say: ‘P*** off Harry and when Meghan leaves you and takes you to the cleaners in a divorce court you can apologise to me and I’ll welcome you back into the fold’.”

