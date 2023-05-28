Why Prince Harry, Prince William held secret meeting with Princess Diana’s former butler?

The Prince of Wales, Prince William and his brother Prince Harry reportedly held a secret meeting with the former butler of their mother Princess Diana to get "better clarity" about some elements of their late mother's life.



The secret meeting with Paul Burrell was held at Kensington Palace in 2017 after Prince Harry’s engagement to his now wife Meghan Markle.

The Sun, citing a royal source, reported "It was a very low-key meeting but the brothers wanted to speak with someone who had been close to their mother.

"There were some aspects of her life they felt Paul could provide better clarity on.”

The royal insider further said, “They (William and Harry) asked to keep it all under wraps and he respected that.

"Paul was happy to tell them everything he knew and shed some light on their memories."

William and Harry are believed to have last spoken to Diana’s butler Burrell days after their mother's funeral in 1997.