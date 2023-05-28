 
Royals
Sunday May 28, 2023
Princess Diana’s bodyguard empathises with Harry and Meghan over car chase

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Lee Sansum, Princess Diana’s bodyguard, weighed in on the May 16 incident, during which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed paparazzi relentlessly pursued them

“I think really from the information that we’re reading — that is put out by the press and whoever — I think we’re only getting a part of the story,” Sansum shared.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were also joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were making their way back to a friend’s private residence on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

The Sussexes’ spokesperson had described it as “‘a near-catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

After the incident, the NYPD called it a “challenging” transport situation. The city’s mayor Eric Adams said he “found it hard to believe there was a two-hour high-speed chase” and the taxi driver who briefly drove the group told the Washington Post, “I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York – it’s safe.”

Following this, the couple was slammed by multiple outlets and experts for “exaggerating” the events they experienced.

“Whether it’s entirely the correct story, it’s a version of the story. But from my experience in the past, the paparazzi, the people taking the photographs… they are so intrusive. And eventually it just breaks you down,” he said of the event.

“Initially, you can just can get on with it and you can kind of put up with it. But it’s very oppressive. And eventually, even the coolest of us, you’re just, ‘Enough, man.’”

Sansum went on to cite Diana’s accident as a “classic example” of a paparazzi chase that ended in tragedy.

“I find it absolutely crazy that these people are allowed to do this and put the public at risk, chasing people,” Sansum said.

“We say ‘chasing,’ we assume that they're going really fast. They don’t have to be going fast, but they’re cutting people off… They’re advancing through traffic in an aggressive manner to catch a vehicle, to take a photograph that is going to make them money. And it’s putting people at risk.”

