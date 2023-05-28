Big Brother USA suffers delay due to writers strike

 
Sunday May 28, 2023
Big Brother, the pioneering reality TV show, will make its return for its 25th season on August 2 instead of the usual first week of July. 

CBS's decision to delay the premiere might be influenced by the ongoing Writers' Guild of America strike, according to Entertainment Weekly

The network shared that the new season will begin with a special 90-minute episode, featuring a fresh group of Houseguests moving into the Big Brother House. 

Meanwhile, a Big Brother revival in the UK will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, who expressed their excitement about presenting the iconic show and promised a return to real people and a mix of entertainment, humor, and genuine emotions.

"It's going back to being real people," Best went on to promise.

"The great thing about Big Brother is it's entertainment, but entertainment with a bit of everything thrown in. The focus of this is, it's going to be an entertainment show, but it's going to be fun and funny with all of that emotion and realness that you get with Big Brother."

