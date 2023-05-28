 
Sunday May 28, 2023
ITV releases big statement amid Philip Schofield controversy

ITV, a  British public broadcast television, has rejected reports it will axe "This Morning" after Philip Schofield admitted having an affair with a male colleague.

Schofield, 61, has confessed to having an affair with a man who worked with him on the popular show. 

Two-day after the co-host of the show released his statement, a media outlet reported that the network mulls axing This Morning after Schofield's controversy.

The broadcaster released a statement in response to the report, saying: "As we said on the record yesterday, This Morning is not under review and there’s no plans for the show to be axed. This Morning will return as normal tomorrow."

Following Schofield's admission, ITV initially said it "did not find any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour" when it investigated claims of the affair. It said the rumours began to circulate in early 2020.

“Phillip’s statement... reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to [his agency] YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship,” the broadcaster asserted.

Elsewhere, his co-presenter Holly Willoughby said it was "very hurtful" to find out Schofield, 61, had previously denied the affair to her.

