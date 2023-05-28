 
Royals
Sunday May 28, 2023
How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted to Harry and Meghan Markle dating?

Kate Middleton and Prince William left Prince Harry baffled when the Duke of Sussex first told them about dating Meghan Markle.

According to a report by Mirror, Prince Harry told his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton about his girlfriend during a dinner at Kensington Palace.

The publication further said Harry told Kate and William about dating the Suits actress after they promised to keep it a secret.

Harry writes: “Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other.”

The Duke claimed the royal couple then said it was impossible, leaving him baffled.

Prince Harry also disclosed Prince William’s explicit two-word response when he revealed about dating Meghan Markle.

