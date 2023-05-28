 
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays touching tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis

Action superstar and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid a touching tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis. 

Willis announced to quit acting last year, putting an end to a career starring in many memorable films that helped make the Die Hard star one of cinema history's most beloved actors. 

The announcement followed Willis getting diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological condition that affects memory and communication,

Schwarzenegger has weighed in on the retirement of the fellow action movie legend.

Schwarzenegger shared his response when asked for his thoughts on the situation involving Willis and his retirement, saying “I think that he’s fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star,” 

Arnold told CinemaBlend: "And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.”

The action superstar and politician spoke out a year after the news that the Die Hard star is retiring due to aphasia. The two shared the screen in the Expendables franchise.

