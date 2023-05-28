 
Royals
Sunday May 28, 2023
King Charles leaves staff 'freezing' after turning off heating in Buckingham Palace

Sunday May 28, 2023

King Charles III has left Buckingham Palace staff suffering with his mission to save energy.

The new monarch of Britain is reportedly turning off the heating in the Palace property to save energy, causing uneasiness between the staff.

A source tells The Times: "A few people using the pool have noticed that the temperature of the water has dropped, and it is quite a bit cooler than it used to be. They have been told the King has had the heating turned down."

This comes after Prince Harry and Prince William admitted their father's strange 'OCD' with turning off the lights.

Speaking in the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry said: "He's a stickler for turning lights off.

"And that's now something that I'm obsessed with as well, which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark'.

"I go 'we only need one light, we don't need like six', and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he's making, every single person can do. And I think that's one of the key lessons certainly that I felt that he taught us."

William also added: "I know I've got serious OCD on light switches now which is terrible."

