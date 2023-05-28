 
Royals
Sunday May 28, 2023
Meghan Markle cannot play 'victim' mode if she wants to be 'badass feminist': Expert

Meghan Markle is told to keep herself in a single line or work in order to win public approval.

The Duchess of Sussex, who swings between asking for privacy and being the spotlight on various occassion, is told to stay at one place.

Royal expert Kinsey Scholfield talks to Daily Star about how Meghan is confusing people around her with first staying low-key at King Charles Coronation to 'protect' the 'Spare' and then peaking in appearances right after.

She tells the Star: “She was seen hiking the day after the coronation wearing a 'crystal' that allegedly protects her from negative energy.

This comes after Meghan Markle was praised for being a 'confident star' by Royal Expert Judi James.

She commented after the Duchess's NYC Gala appearance: “Meghan is in perpetual victim mode while claiming to be a badass feminist. She should pick a lane.” 

"The family grouping on the red carpet shows Harry in 'hub' mode, standing in between Meghan and Doria to show a very loving family unit of three, with his arms out behind their backs to form a virtual and rather protective/supportive hug.

When Harry and Meghan pose alone though the body language mood changes," Judi explained.

She added: "It is Meghan's night and she has looked like the confident star throughout but here she adopts a look that would normally signal it is the husband who is the star of the show, gazing up at him adoringly while he looks straight into the camera.

