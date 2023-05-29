 
King Charles, Prince Harry in 'regular' contact since coronation

King Charles, Prince Harry in 'regular' contact since coronation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

During the coronation, the Duke was reportedly snubbed by the monarch and senior royal family members following his claims in memoir Spare in January.

However, the New Idea citing an insider, has disclosed that King Charles tensions with younger son Prince Harry have ‘relaxed.’

King Charles plans for Lilibet second birthday have seemingly also confirmed these reports.

The publication further reported King Charles was particularly impressed with Harry’s dedication to attend his coronation and then get home to be with son Archie on his 4th birthday, which fell on the same day.

King Charles and Harry have been in 'regular' contact since then, and FaceTime once a week, the source further claimed.

Earlier, there were reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not heard publicly from King Charles and other senior members since their ‘near catastrophic’ car chase.

