King Charles losing ‘glowing PR’ to Kate Middleton after flower show?

King Charles has been known for his love for the environment and the years he spent advocating protecting tropical rainforests.

However, the recent annual Chelsea Flower Show (CFS) seemed to have turned the tables for the monarch as his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton seemed to have upstaged him.

Writing in her column for news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser deduced that an event which “should have been a slam dunk bit of glowing PR” for Charles but when Kate turned up “unexpectedly and highly unusually” it all seemed to go downhill.

Elser wrote, “The next day the newspapers were not extolling what a good job the 74-year-old rookie had done assuming Queen Elizabeth’s mantle, but instead breathlessly covered the appearance of Kate at the CFS.”

According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, “some courtiers were alarmed” that the princess’ swanlike turn in a hot pink dress managed to gobble up all the media attention.

A source told Eden that this appearance was an “important engagement” for the monarch given his “love of horticulture.” Moreover, they stated that “it’s a shame” that his visit with Camilla received less coverage than might have been expected. I hope they are not too disappointed.”

Elser juxtaposed the scenario, “The sovereign is meant to be the star of the show and everyone else supporting actors who orbit their majesty – not competing energetically for the limelight and winning every time.”

With more family drama happening behind the scenes, Elser surmised that “what this situation perfectly demonstrates” is that right now, “it’s looking a lot like Charles has lost control of the unruly bunch of egos, titles, ambitions and rescue Jack Russells who make up the royal family.”