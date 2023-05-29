Harry Styles attracts record-breaking crowd in Scotland concert

Harry Styles broke the record of local star Lewis Capaldi

Harry Styles has made history by attracting Scotland's largest-ever live audience to his Edinburgh show on Saturday evening.

The former One Direction star performed at the Murrayfield Stadium, which saw over 65,000 fans flock to watch his performance on May 27.

Show promoters DF Concerts & Events and BT Murrayfield released an official statement celebrating the milestone, “Saturday night's Harry Styles concert is the highest-selling stadium concert in Scotland ever with an attendance of over 65,000.Thanks to every single one of you for a fantastic evening.”

Styles had already welcomed tens of thousands of fans to his preceding show in the Scottish capital on Friday May 26, but Saturday's show set a new benchmark as the largest audience for a musical performance in the country's history.

This new record easily eclipses the previous record set by local star Lewis Capaldi, who sold 14,951 tickets for a live show at Aberdeen's P&J Live in January earlier this year.

Styles is currently on the last leg of his Love On Tour, which began at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas almost two years ago and has seen him perform 169 shows so far.

The As It Was hitmaker has gained a reputation for promoting diversity and inclusivity during his performances, with fans encouraged to express their sexuality, propose to their partners, and even share the stage with the singer during his worldwide tour.

His final shows will take him across England, Ireland, Wales, and mainland Europe, where he will conclude his tour at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy on July 22.