China prepares to send first civilian astronaut to space station

Astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao attend a press conference before the Shenzhou-16 spaceflight mission. —Reuters

China is on the brink of achieving a significant milestone as it prepares to send its first civilian astronaut to the Tiangong space station.

The upcoming launch of the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft, carrying three astronauts, including a civilian scientist, marks a momentous step forward for China's space program. With aspirations to send a manned mission to the Moon by the end of the decade, China has allocated substantial resources to its military-run space program, aiming to narrow the gap between the United States and Russia.

Scheduled to take place from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, the launch will propel China's space exploration efforts to new heights. The Shenzhou-16 spacecraft, atop a Long March 2F rocket, will carry mission commander Jing Haipeng, engineer Zhu Yangzhu, and Beihang University professor Gui Haichao. Gui Haichao will become the first Chinese civilian to venture into space, symbolising China's expanding horizons in human spaceflight.

The Tiangong space station stands as the centrepiece of China's space program, propelling the nation to become the third country to put humans in orbit. As the mission commences, the Shenzhou-16 will rendezvous with the Tiangong station's Tianhe core module, facilitating a seamless transfer between the incoming and outgoing crew. The current staff, from the Shenzhou-15 mission, has resided on the space station for six months and will return to Earth in the coming days. The Shenzhou-16 crew, comprising experienced astronaut Jing Haipeng, engineer Zhu Yangzhu, and civilian scientist Gui Haichao, will undertake a series of large-scale in-orbit experiments focused on quantum phenomena, high-precision space time-frequency systems, the verification of general relativity, and the study of the origin of life.

China's space dream has been propelled to the forefront under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. The country's ambitions extend to constructing a lunar base, with plans to land a manned mission on the Moon by 2030. According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesperson Lin Xiqiang, the long-term objective encompasses lunar scientific exploration and related technological experiments. Last year, the final module of the Tiangong, dubbed the "heavenly palace," successfully docked with the core structure. Equipped with cutting-edge scientific equipment, the Tiangong station houses the world's first space-based cold atomic clock system. It is expected to remain in low Earth orbit, approximately 400 to 450 kilometres above the planet's surface, for at least a decade, continuously hosting rotating teams of three astronauts.

China has faced exclusion from the International Space Station since 2011 when NASA was prohibited from engaging with the country. This setback propelled China's resolve to develop the Tiangong space station, serving as an independent platform for its space exploration endeavours. The CMSA reiterated its eagerness to engage in international cooperation, welcoming the participation of foreign astronauts in China's space station flight missions. As part of its ambitious agenda, China plans to launch two manned space missions to the space station annually. The forthcoming Shenzhou-17 mission is anticipated to take place in October, further solidifying China's commitment to advancing its space program.