Showbiz
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone binge-watching 'Indian Matchmaking'?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Deepika Padukone is currenlty busy shooting for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan
Deepika Padukone, in a recent interactove session with fans on Instagram, revealed she has been binge-watching on series Indian Matchmaking. 

During the AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, one of Deepika’s fans asked her ‘You are currently binging on?’.

The Pathaan actress replied with a quirky video where she looked hesitant at first but later gave a naughty smile in the camera and said, ‘Indian Matchmaking’.

In fear of being judged by the fans and staff members around her, she immediately ran into her vanity van.   

Moreover, the 38-year-old actor also unveiled her all-time favourite cartoon characters, which is Scooby-Doo. She also sang a few lines of the title song of the cartoon to entertain the audience.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is all set to make her first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan in the forthcoming action packed film Fighter. Besides that, she will be next in film Project K along with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin and is expected to go on floors in 2024, reports Pinkvilla. 

