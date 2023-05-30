 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner still dating Timothée Chalamet but they’re ‘not serious’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Kylie Jenner still dating Timothée Chalamet but they’re ‘not serious’
Kylie Jenner still dating Timothée Chalamet but they’re ‘not serious’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still dating each other, however, their relationship is not “serious,” claimed source.

The reality TV star and the Dune actor sparked romance rumours last month after an anonymous source claimed on the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi about their relationship.

Multiple outlets reported that the two stars are seeing each other after Chalamet was seen arriving at Jenner’s house post her breakup from Travis Scott.

However, the duo never confirmed the reports and now, following a brief silence on where their relationship stands, a source told People Magazine that Jenner and Chalamet are still together.

The source close to the The Kardashians star said that the Kylie Cosmetics owner and the actor meet each other whenever they are in Los Angeles.

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the insider said of the mother-of-two, before revealing that their romance is "not serious.”

Previously, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship “is not serious,” while adding that the reality TV star is “hanging out with Timothee and seeing where it goes.

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she's having a lot of fun,” the insider added.

More From Entertainment:

Matty Healy claims he ‘baited’ fans with Ice Spice ethnicity controversy video

Matty Healy claims he ‘baited’ fans with Ice Spice ethnicity controversy
Hailee Steinfeld hints says ‘anything is possible’ amid Marvel crossovers

Hailee Steinfeld hints says ‘anything is possible’ amid Marvel crossovers
Hailee Steinfeld dating NFL star Josh Allen for ‘few weeks’: ‘They are having fun’

Hailee Steinfeld dating NFL star Josh Allen for ‘few weeks’: ‘They are having fun’
Lisa Rinna's late mom dream visit prompts 'RHOBH' exit

Lisa Rinna's late mom dream visit prompts 'RHOBH' exit
'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds faced 'constraints' due to WGA strike

'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds faced 'constraints' due to WGA strike

Katy Perry invites Lizzo to be 'American Idol' judge

Katy Perry invites Lizzo to be 'American Idol' judge
'House of Dragon' could 'go beyond four seasons,' exec teases

'House of Dragon' could 'go beyond four seasons,' exec teases

Netflix tightens noose around password sharing, subscribers leave

Netflix tightens noose around password sharing, subscribers leave
Benedict Cumberbatch survived an 'angry chef' attack at home

Benedict Cumberbatch survived an 'angry chef' attack at home

Kanye West wife taking 'control of her life' after 'getting married'? video

Kanye West wife taking 'control of her life' after 'getting married'?
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' MIGHT return, director teases

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' MIGHT return, director teases
HBO chief casts doubts on 'Jon Snow' spinoff

HBO chief casts doubts on 'Jon Snow' spinoff