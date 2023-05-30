Kylie Jenner still dating Timothée Chalamet but they’re ‘not serious’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still dating each other, however, their relationship is not “serious,” claimed source.

The reality TV star and the Dune actor sparked romance rumours last month after an anonymous source claimed on the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi about their relationship.

Multiple outlets reported that the two stars are seeing each other after Chalamet was seen arriving at Jenner’s house post her breakup from Travis Scott.

However, the duo never confirmed the reports and now, following a brief silence on where their relationship stands, a source told People Magazine that Jenner and Chalamet are still together.

The source close to the The Kardashians star said that the Kylie Cosmetics owner and the actor meet each other whenever they are in Los Angeles.

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the insider said of the mother-of-two, before revealing that their romance is "not serious.”

Previously, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship “is not serious,” while adding that the reality TV star is “hanging out with Timothee and seeing where it goes.

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she's having a lot of fun,” the insider added.