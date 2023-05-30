 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover shows glimpse of their new luxury car

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover just bought themselves a brand-new Audi Q7, which they unveiled in the latest Instagram post.

Taking it to her Instagram, Basu shared a happy video in which the couple can be seen introducing the look of their new luxury car. They also cut a cake at the showroom to celebrate.

She called this new car daughter 'Devi’s new ride'.

The Alone actress expressed her excitement in the caption as she wrote: "Devi’s New Ride. Durga Durga. Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for making this so special for us #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar."

As soon as Basu dropped the video, fans came rushing to the comment section to congratulate the couple and their daughter. They also showered their blessings over this small yet cute family.

"Bless you both with more and moreee”, a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan commented: "Congratulations n all my love to my little mithoo ‘Devi’ on her first car and a beginning to many more material luxuries to add to her life from here onwards n forward and love to mommy daddy too”, reported Pinkvilla.

