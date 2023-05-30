 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Paloma Faith not happy with The Little Mermaid’s storyline: Here’s why

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Pennyworth star Paloma Faith has recently criticised The Little Mermaid for its storyline after watching with her kids over the weekend.

In a now-deleted Instagram post captured by Metro, Faith, who is a singer as well as actress, said, “As a mother of girls I don’t want my kids to think it’s ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man.”

“Wtf is this thing. Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all,” she added.

According to the official synopsis, the movie showcases a mermaid who wants to live on land. But after falling in love with Prince Eric, Ariel makes a deal with Ursula to use her powers to give her legs and she will give in for her voice

The Dangerous Liaison star didn’t like Ariel chasing love, however, she commended Halley Bailey who represents the character Little Mermaid.

“I think Halle gives a good performance and it’s great casting,” remarked Faith.

Following her criticism, Faith had faced backlash over her comments on The Little Mermaid adding how she did not know what the story was about.

Meanwhile, Faith’s 2009 tweet resurfaced online after she slammed the story of the live-action movie.

It showed that the singer and actress was once a fan of the animated version.

Faith tweeted, “When I grow up, I want to be the little mermaid.”

