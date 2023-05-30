Justice Iqbal Hameed Ur Rahman appointed Federal Shariat Court CJ

Justice Iqbal Hameed ur Rahman. — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appointed Justice Iqbal Hameed Ur Rahman as the chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court for a period of three years.

The president gave the approval to the appointment in line with Article 175(A)-13 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the President's House said.

Justice Iqbal Hameed is the former judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A brief profile of Justice Rahman

Justice Rahman belongs to a family affiliated with the legal fraternity as his father and grandfather were notable jurists of the pre-partition India.

Justice Rahman was born in Dhaka, formerly Dacca, in 1956. He studied LLB from the Punjab University, Law College, Lahore and graduated as a professional lawyer in 1980.

The jurist was then enrolled as an advocate High Court in 1983 and an advocate Supreme Court in 1997.

In 1998, Justice Rahman was elected as the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Association secretary, and elevated to the post of an additional judge of the high court in 2006.

A year later, he was confirmed as a permanent jurist of the LHC.

Following the 18th Amendment of the Constitution of Pakistan and the establishment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), he became the first constitutional chief justice of the IHC on January 3, 2011, and later as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan two years later.

His father was Justice Hamood ur Rahman served as the chief justice of Pakistan in 1968 and author of the “Hamood ur Rahman Commission Report” which inquired into the circumstances leading to the breakup of Pakistan in 1971.

Hamood was the advocate general of East Pakistan in 1953.

