 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles embracing Kate Middleton as ‘trusted lieutenant’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

King Charles is welcoming of the fact the Kate Middleton is like a ‘trusted lieutenant’ to him despite his daughter-in-law taking up the spotlight.

Russell Myers, Daily Mirror Royal Editor, broke down the situation to Sky News Australia that the monarch embraces the association Prince William and Kate have formed with the younger generation to “shoulder that responsibility.”

“I think that the King and Queen would welcome that association to try to give them a smoother path in [the] infancy of King Charles’s reign,” Myers told the outlet.

“What we have seen is the resurgence of their popularity because of the way they are targeting the younger generation,” he explained.

Myers added that the new social media videos that they are posting for the “TikTok generation” are getting to reach the crowd through that.

However, he said that there is a bit of “apathy with the younger generation” which could lead the Royal family to “trouble.”

There are issues that irks the younger generation which related to how much the royals spends but once the Prince and Princess of Wales come in the picture, things seem to go “smoother.”

King Charles and Kate attended, the recent annual Chelsea Flower Show (CFS). However, when it came down to publicity, Kate seemed to have dominated the headlines, unlike Charles who is known for his love for horticulture.

According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, “some courtiers were alarmed” that the princess’ swanlike turn in a hot pink dress managed to gobble up all the media attention.

More From Royals:

Queen Camilla will get THIS title if she outlives King Charles video

Queen Camilla will get THIS title if she outlives King Charles
Prince Harry's key word shows he does not want to get back with Prince William video

Prince Harry's key word shows he does not want to get back with Prince William
'Pathetic' Edward III kept calling lover, wife Wallis during his final days in France video

'Pathetic' Edward III kept calling lover, wife Wallis during his final days in France
Meghan Markle knew 'something serious' happened between Harry, William at start video

Meghan Markle knew 'something serious' happened between Harry, William at start
Meghan Markle not 'wicked witch' that has 'brainwashed' Prince Harry: Expert video

Meghan Markle not 'wicked witch' that has 'brainwashed' Prince Harry: Expert
Lauren Sanchez turns out to be Prince William and Kate Middleton fan?

Lauren Sanchez turns out to be Prince William and Kate Middleton fan?
Vicky Pattison likened to Kate Middleton in polka dot dress

Vicky Pattison likened to Kate Middleton in polka dot dress
Kate Middleton likely to bear the brunt of family business collapse

Kate Middleton likely to bear the brunt of family business collapse

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shock marriage won't last long?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's shock marriage won't last long?
Royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need media to survive?

Royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need media to survive?
Meghan Markle accused of rifling through Prince William's car video

Meghan Markle accused of rifling through Prince William's car
King Charles wants Prince George to take on more royal tasks, Kate Middleton opposes move

King Charles wants Prince George to take on more royal tasks, Kate Middleton opposes move