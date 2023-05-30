Beyoncé proudly acknowledges Blue Ivy's performance on Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé is currently in the midst of her world tour, but she recently took a moment to reflect on a special highlight from the Paris stop of her "Renaissance" tour.

The singer expressed her pride in her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, for her surprise appearance on stage.

Beyoncé shared a series of photos on social media, showcasing Blue Ivy's performance during the song "My Power."

“My beautiful first born,” Beyoncé captioned the series of photos with Blue Ivy onstage in Paris. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”



The crowd erupted into cheers as Blue Ivy flawlessly executed the choreography alongside the other dancers.

This isn't the first time the mother-daughter duo has shared the stage, as Blue Ivy previously joined Beyoncé during a show in Dubai earlier this year.

The "Renaissance" tour has been filled with memorable moments, featuring an extensive setlist spanning Beyoncé's career and incorporating surprises like mash-ups of old and new hits. After the European leg, the tour will continue in North America starting in July.